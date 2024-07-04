Photo: West Yorkshire Police

More than 120 drivers have been prosecuted and nine cars seized in just four weeks in an ongoing drive to curb illegal and dangerous driving in Kirklees.

Police have warned drivers their Operation Trimburg road safety initiative is continuing, and that enhanced patrols remain ongoing with the support of the force’s Roads Policing Unit.

Over the course of June, police carried out extra car based patrols on roads in Heckmondwike, Batley and Spen and Cleckheaton as part of the initiative which is supported by local councillors in Dewsbury and Mirfield and Batley and Spen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Of the 122 drivers dealt with via Traffic Offence Reports, 34 were stopped for speeding offences and 37 for not wearing a seatbelt.

Action was also taken against five drivers seen using their mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Officers also seized nine cars for document offences.

Operation Trimburg itself is focussed on reducing the ‘fatal five’ offences as identified as being the main cause of serious and fatal road incidents.

They are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

West Yorkshire Police also remains committed to Vision Zero, a road safety aim established with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all in West Yorkshire.

Superintendent Warren Pitman of Kirklees Police, said: “Operation Trimburg is delivering significant results in communities in Kirklees and I want to make it clear to drivers that we are regularly patrolling our roads, and we will take action to make them safer.

“We know that not wearing a seatbelt can be a significant factor in people losing their lives in road accidents and it is of concern that so many drivers were caught without one. The rules of the road are very clear and there is simply no excuse for not using one.

“Reducing the number of fatal and serious collisions in Kirklees continues to be our primary aim and we know from speaking with residents that they feel passionately about this issue as well.

