The 12-year-old was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s - but his body has never been found.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say officers started searching on the moor this morning after a writer who has been researching Keith’s murder said he had found suspected human remains there.

Force Review Officer Martin Bottomley said: “At around 11.25am on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police was contacted by the representative of an author who has been researching the murder of Keith Bennett, a victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Keith Bennett

"Following direct contact with the author, we were informed that he had discovered what he believes are potential human remains in a remote location on the Moors and he agreed to meet with officers yesterday afternoon to elaborate on his find and direct us to a site of interest.

"The site was assessed late last night and, this morning, specialist officers have begun initial exploration activity.

"We are in the very early stages of assessing the information which has been brought to our attention but have made the decision to act on it in line with a normal response to a report of this kind.

"It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time

“We have always said that GMP would act on any significant information which may lead to the recovery of Keith and reunite him with his family.

"As such, we have informed his brother of the potential development.”

Keith went missing in June 1964 while on his way to his grandmother's house, who lived close to his home in Chorlton-on-Medlock, Manchester.

Police carried out a thorough search of Saddleworth Moor in 1986 following reports Hindley and Brady had confessed to his murder.

