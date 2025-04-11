Missing person: Police appeal for information to trace Dewsbury man who may have travelled to Brighouse
Kieron, 33, was last seen in the Halifax Road area of Dewsbury yesterday evening.
He is described as white, 6 ft tall and of medium build.
He has a stubbly brown beard and long hair and was last seen wearing a gold tracksuit with black shoes and a black coat.
It’s thought he might have travelled to Brighouse in the early hours of this morning and he also has links to Leeds.
Officers are concerned for Kieron’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 1754 of 10th April.