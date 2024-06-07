Mirfield police appeal: Masked males on off-road bikes ride on to school grounds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Enquiries are ongoing by the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team following an incident at a school on Kitson Hill Road yesterday (Thursday).
Officers were called by the school at around 1.18pm to a report two masked males on off-road bikes had ridden onto school grounds and then left.
No damage was caused or offences other than the trespassing on school grounds were disclosed.
Police were further called at 1.40pm and told males on off-road bikes had been seen outside the front of school grounds before dispersing.
Officers from the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT attended and have been conducting local enquiries in the area, including checking CCTV footage.
Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees Police, said: “Anti-social and illegal riding is not tolerated in our communities and we regularly prosecute and seize bikes from persons seen behaving in this way.
“Calls are followed up with efforts made to identify suspects via submitted footage, eye witness reports and checks with local petrol garages.
“We are conducting enquiries into this incident at the school and I would ask anyone who saw or has footage of the bikes to call the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat referencing police log 804 of June 6.
“Footage of illegal riding can also be summitted online via our Op Snap portal at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/SaferRoadsSubmissions