L-R Mikyle Bucknor, Karmarni Batler and Harlan Richards. (GMP)

Javell died in hospital after being stabbed five times at a street party on Claremont Road, Moss Side.

The party had started shortly after the organised Caribbean Carnival events had finished.

In May of this year, Deontay Crosfield, 23, of Rawthorpe Crescent, Huddersfield and Jacob Doughty, 22, of Ponyfield Close, Huddersfield were sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 20 and 21 years respectively after being found guilty of murder.

Three other men were found not guilty.

Three other men were found not guilty.

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 3) three more men were jailed for a collective total of 60 years following the outbreak of violence that night.

A trial found Mikyle Bucknor, 19, of Mirfield and Karmarni Batler, 21, of Belle Vue Crescent, Sheepridge guilty of attempted murder.

Bucknor, Batler and a further man, Harlan Richards, 20, of Trafalgar Close, Kirklees, were all found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life

Bucknor received 25 years for attempt murder (plus concurrent sentences of 14 and nine years for firearms offences), Batler was given 24 years for the attempt murder conviction (plus also concurrent sentences of 12 and nine years for firearms offences) and Richards has been given 11 years for a firearms offence (plus eight years concurrent for further firearms offences).

The investigation, which included an extensive trawl and forensic review of CCTV, identified two rival groups had travelled from Huddersfield to Moss Side. Batler, Bucknor and Richards, members of one of the groups, were all in possession of firearms and approached the opposing Huddersfield group which contained Doughty and Crosfield.

Bucknor’s firearm was discharged in the direction of the rival group, thankfully the bullet hit the floor and did not cause any injuries despite being fired in such a crowded public place.

The rival group then responded with knives which resulted in the tragic killing of Javell Morgan by Crosfield and Doughty.

Detective Chief Inspector Oliver Coates from Kirklees CID said: “We hope these long sentences send a strong message to people in Kirklees who think they can take part in these kind of dreadful acts of violence.

“Five men from Kirklees have now been sentenced for their part in the violence and them being behind bars is good news for the local community of Kirklees.

“My dedicated detectives from Kirklees Precision team have worked closely with colleagues at Greater Manchester Police to progress the investigation and the committed approach of all involved has resulted in these significant sentences.

“Serious organised gangs will not be tolerated on our streets and we will do everything in our power to make our streets safer.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson, from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team said: “Our thoughts still remain with Javell’s loved ones who have been devastated by his murder.

"We have been able to bring people from both groups to justice for this terrible act of violence. I hope Javell’s family can take some comfort from this.

“We have put violent people behind bars through our comprehensive enquires and with assistance from West Yorkshire Police. These individuals had no regard for other people’s safety when they decided to set upon one another amongst a crowded group of young people in such a public setting.