Mirfield in Bloom have said that thieves “have deprived” the people of the town of “a lovely place to live” after numerous pretty planters were stolen at the weekend - just days after a visit from Yorkshire in Bloom judges.

It is believed that ten planters, including three enormous ones, were taken from the Blake Hall Road area on Saturday night (July 13). The thefts were reported to the police. Plants from planters on Calder Road have also been removed, while more planters have since disappeared on Sunnybank Road.

Secretary of Mirfield in Bloom, Christine Sykes, said:

“We are very sad because we do this for the benefit of everybody in Mirfield. We don’t do it for financial gain. We do it only to make Mirfield a lovely place to live in and they have deprived us of that.

Members of Mirfield in Bloom pictured last year as they helped the town to be crowned the best large town in Yorkshire.

“It’s a nightmare. We first heard about it on Sunday, happened overnight Saturday, and that ten were taken from the Blake Hall Road area. Three of them were enormous big ones. They are not the sort you can lift up and put in the back of a car. Even the little ones. It seems organised. We need to get information from anyone who has CCTV or anything like that.

“What is upsetting is that these have been paid for by raising grants. It hasn’t been given to us. We have had to beg for this money to pay for these planters. It is so upsetting.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This was reported to have occurred in Blake Hall Road, Mirfield, between 10pm on July 13 and 7.30am on July 14.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

The thefts came just two days after the hardworking community group welcomed judges from Yorkshire in Bloom to the town as it aims to be crowned the county’s best large town for the third consecutive year.

Judges Paul Marsh and Jessica Whiting were accompanied by Mirfield in Bloom chairman Ruth Edwards and Mirfield mayor Stuart Naisbett when they visited the town on Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11, while the area’s new MP, Kim Leadbeater, also made an appearance.

Christine said: “We think it went well but they are very inscrutable and they don’t give anything away. They are very fair. But we are positive because we did our best and that’s all you can do.

“Everybody pulls together all year round. We only have to ask and we get things. We gave them a day and a half of a variety of things and showed them new things we have done this year as well as our work in progress because we aren’t complacent. We know that we still have things to do but we have a plan which we always tell them about.

“I think they were impressed with what we showed them and they gave us a bit of advice about doing certain things. They were very helpful and seemed to enjoy themselves.”

The group will find out if they are successful at the Yorkshire in Bloom 2024 awards ceremony on September 26.