A five-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by an e-bike in Mirfield.

The crash happened at around 6.05pm on Wednesday in Hillrich Park, off Slipper Lane.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury and being over the prescribed limit for drugs.

He was later released under investigation for enquiries to continue.