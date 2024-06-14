Mirfield crash: Five-year-old girl taken to hospital after being hit by e-bike in Mirfield

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Jun 2024, 09:28 BST
A five-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by an e-bike in Mirfield.

The crash happened at around 6.05pm on Wednesday in Hillrich Park, off Slipper Lane.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury and being over the prescribed limit for drugs.

He was later released under investigation for enquiries to continue.

Anyone who saw what happened or has video footage should call the roads policing unit on 101.