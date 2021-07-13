Men remain in police custody as Heckmondwike murder probe continues

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident on Indus Close at about 11.40pm on Sunday July 11, in which a 51-year-old man was knocked down and killed by a Mercedes A Class Car.

A 26-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the death of the male.

Two women and another man who were also arrested have now all released with no further action taken.

Murder investigation continues

A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with an affray at the location, prior to the collision, still remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are in the early stages of this enquiry and continue to investigate the circumstances of what took place on Indus Close on Sunday evening which have resulted in a man losing his life.

"Officers do believe the victim was knocked down deliberately and arrested four persons on suspicion of murder."

“This has quite clearly been a very serious incident on a residential street, and I am appealing for witnesses to both the collision and the dispute which took place on Indus Close just beforehand.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who might have other information which could assist our enquiry.

“Information can be given to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13210349297 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat