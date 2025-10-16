Muhammed Afsan and Mohammed Naveed were both sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on October 14.

Two men from Dewsbury and Bradford have been jailed after being found guilty of multiple counts of grooming and sexual offending against two victims.

Mohammed Naveed, 42, of West Park House, Dewsbury, and Muhammed Afsan, 43, of Lynfield Drive, Bradford, were convicted of 12 offences by a jury, including rape for Naveed and sexual assault for Afsan.

They were both sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on October 14. Naveed was jailed for nine years and Afsan was jailed for eight years.

They were both given sexual harm prevention orders and made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Police Constable Morgan Hirst of Bradford Districts Child Safeguarding Unit said:

“We welcome the sentence handed down for these abhorrent crimes. These two men abused and groomed their victims by giving them rewards through cash, drugs and vapes.

“I hope the sentence can give the victims some comfort and justice in knowing they have been jailed for these offences.

“We take all reports of sexual offending seriously and have dedicated teams who investigate and provide victims with support.”

Information about reporting sexual offences to us can be found here: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/sexual-assault/rasso-useful-information-for-victims