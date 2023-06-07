Masked thugs attacked man with cricket bats in 'vicious assault' in Heckmondwike

The assault happened on Market Place on Sunday, February 5, between 1am and 1.45am after the victim, a man in his 20s, became engaged in a dispute with five men.

They left the scene and then came back in a larger group which included several masked men.

The victim was assaulted with a cricket bat and pushed through the glass frontage of a taxi office.

Detectives want to speak to these three men as part of the investigation.

He sustained serious injuries including a gash to an arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects were described as a group of Asian men.

DI Lisa Redfern of Kirklees CID, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries into this thuggish and vicious assault which was committed by a large group of men against a lone victim, and remain determined to locate and take action against those responsible.

“We are appealing for help from residents and can now release CCTV images of three males we are trying to identify as part of the investigation.

“ Anyone who may know these males or who has any information which could assist our enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230068865.