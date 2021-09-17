Masked burglars stealwhite VW Golf GTI during terrifying Batley house raid
Police officers in Kirklees are appealing for anyone who sees this white Golf GTI to get in contact.
The vehicle was stolen during a burglary at an address off of the B6122 (White Lee Road), Batley in the early hours of Friday September 10.
Three men wearing Balaclavas entered the back garden of the property at around midnight before breaking in and stealing a purse and the keys to the car which was parked outside.
The victims were woken up by the intruders and were left frightened as a result.
The three males then made off in the car in the Bradford direction.
Anyone with information about the incident or about the car is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 13210459041 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat