Man with power tool made threats in Heckmondwike

Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) would like to speak to anyone who saw an incident outside the Sir Robert Peel pub on High Street, Heckmondwike between 9.30pm and 9.50pm on July 1.

A man is reported to have pulled up in a van outside the pub, got out, and threatened another man outside.

The suspect was reported to be carrying a large power tool.

The victim fled the scene and contacted the police.

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries into the matter and arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of making threats to kill

He was released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

Anyone who saw or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13220357184.