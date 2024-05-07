Man who breached terms of release after serving a sentence for assault and theft wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for information to locate John Walshaw who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Walshaw, 38, was released from prison in March this year after serving a custodial sentence for multiple offences including assault and theft.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He has light brown short hair with brown facial hair.

He has links to the Dewsbury and Batley areas.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him, which have not yet been successful and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Walshaw and if you have information that will assist then please contact Kirklees District Police on 101, or use the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.