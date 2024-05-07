Man wanted on recall to prison in connection with robbery offence
Police are a appealing for information to help locate Anthony Taylor who is wanted on recall to prison in connection with a robbery offence.
Taylor, aged 40, is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build.
He has connections to the Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike areas.
Anyone who has seen Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13230715146.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.