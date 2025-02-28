Man wanted in connection with sexual offence against teenage girl in Cleckheaton
The Batley and Spen NPT would like to speak with anyone who can identify the man pictured who they want to speak with after a female victim reported being inappropriately touched in the street.
The incident took place at around 11.09am on January 24 on Bradford Road when a man approached a teenage girl stood at a bus stop near the town hall.
He made inappropriate comments to her and then touched her above clothing, before walking off.
The victim was distressed by the incident and a number of enquiries remain ongoing by officers.
Anyone who can identify the male or who has any information about the offence is asked to contact the Batley and Spen NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13250043212.
Information can also be given online via the Live Chat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.