Man to appear at crown court into death of elderly couple in their 90's after fatal Scholes car crash
A man is due to face trial accused of killing an elderly couple in their 90s by driving dangerously.
Uzain Isa, 23, is charged with causing the death of Eric Walsh, 93, and his wife Marion, 90.
The couple's Skoda Octavia collided with a Kia Rio in Cleckheaton, in February 2019 as they returned from their weekly shopping trip and cafe visit.
Isa, of Harvest Court, Halifax, appeared before magistrates last Thursday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
He was given unconditional bail and is due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on May 5.
Mr and Mrs Walsh' neighbour, former Calderdale Mayor Graham Carr-Reason said at the time: "He was a good driver. He knew a lot about cars, I think he had a role in the Army.
"It is quite devastating. They were devoted to each other.
"The only good thing to come this, if one can say that, is that they went together.
They have gone too soon but no time is a good time.