Man taken to hospital following weapons fight in Dewsbury

A man was taken to hospital following a brawl in Dewsbury yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Police were called shortly before 4pm to reports of a fight involving weapons on Ravens Crescent, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Initial enquiries have been ongoing at the scene to establish what has taken place.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or 101 quoting log 1257 of 15/05.