Man taken to hospital after slashing attack in Heckmondwike last night

Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside a pub in Market Place shortly after 10.10pm yesterday (Thursday).

Officers found a man who had suffered injuries they said were “consistent with a bladed item”.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to his back and wrist described as “serious but not life-threatening”.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.