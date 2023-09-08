Man taken to hospital after slashing attack in Heckmondwike last night
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside a pub in Market Place shortly after 10.10pm yesterday (Thursday).
Officers found a man who had suffered injuries they said were “consistent with a bladed item”.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to his back and wrist described as “serious but not life-threatening”.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.