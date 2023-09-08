News you can trust since 1858
Man taken to hospital after slashing attack in Heckmondwike last night

A man needed hospital treatment after being attacked in Heckmondwike last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
Police were called to reports of a serious assault outside a pub in Market Place shortly after 10.10pm yesterday (Thursday).

Officers found a man who had suffered injuries they said were “consistent with a bladed item”.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to his back and wrist described as “serious but not life-threatening”.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.