Man taken to hospital after report of assault at Brooklands Sports Bar in Batley

A man was taken to hospital for treatment for an eye injury after an incident at a bar in Batley during the early hours of the morning.

Police were called at 4.16am by the ambulance service to a report of an assault at the Brooklands Sports Bar on Bradford Road, Batley.

A male in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment for an eye injury.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are "ongoing to establish the circumstances" around the incident and that anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190227558.