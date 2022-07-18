Man taken to hospital after fight in Dewsbury today

Police were called to reports of a fight on Springfield Terrace at 5am.
A man in his 30s was found with serious facial injuries.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
Detective Inspector Oliver Coates, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has heard or witnessed the events leading up to or following this man being injured.
“The victim has suffered some nasty facial injuries and it is vital that we identify those responsible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220390203.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.