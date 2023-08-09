News you can trust since 1858
Man suffers head and hand injuries after being attacked by gang at Dewsbury open market

A man has been left with head and hand injuries after being attacked by a gang in Dewsbury town centre.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the serious assault on a man in the square of Dewsbury open market, off Whitehall Way, at about 4,46pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 8.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries into the incident in which a man was assaulted by a group of four or five men.

He had property stolen from him by one of the men prior to the assault

The assault took place in the square of Dewsbury open market at about 4,46pm yesterday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries to his head and hands.

Anyone who saw or has footage of the assault is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13230441306

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.