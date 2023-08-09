Man suffers head and hand injuries after being attacked by gang at Dewsbury open market

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the serious assault on a man in the square of Dewsbury open market, off Whitehall Way, at about 4,46pm yesterday, Tuesday, August 8.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries into the incident in which a man was assaulted by a group of four or five men.

He had property stolen from him by one of the men prior to the assault

He was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries to his head and hands.

Anyone who saw or has footage of the assault is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13230441306