Man seriously injured in targeted hit and run

A man has been left seriously injured after a targeted hit and run in Dewsbury.

Police were called at 4.46pm to Field Street, Ravensthorpe to a report of a man with serious injuries.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He is now in a stable condition.

It is believed a white BMW X5 car drove into the man deliberately in a targeted attack.

Police are now searching for the multiple people involved.

Detective Inspector Diane Johnson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident in which we believe suspects in the car drove at the victim who was targeted by them.

“He was seriously injured but is in a stable condition, and we are conducting enquiries to build a fuller picture regarding the nature of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190216607.

