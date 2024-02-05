Man rushed to hospital with head injury after 'sticks and bats' brawl in Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to Lees Holm at 10.46pm on Friday by a caller saying the men were fighting and were armed with the weapons.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and found a man with a head injury.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

"The matter is currently being treated as an affray and the injured man has been arrested as part of ongoing enquiries into this incident."

Anyone who can help with the police’s investigation is being asked to contact Kirklees CID by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website. quoting the crime reference number 13240063065.