Man robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight on busy Cleckheaton street

A pair of knife robbers took a 'considerable amount of money' from a man in broad daylight on a prominent Cleckheaton street yesterday.

The incident happened at 3:55pm on Monday (10 June) on Northgate at its junction with Market Street, as the victim was walking along the path.

The victim was tapped on the shoulder and a male who was stood behind him said “give me the money”.

As he turned around a male had a knife in his hand. A second male said “give him the cash”

A large quantity of cash was handed over and both males made off up Crown Street and then possibly into a black coloured Vauxhall Insignia.

The men are described as white. One was aged in his 30s, 6ft tall, of medium build with a dark stubbly face. He was wearing a black padded coat with the hood up. The second was wearing green trousers and a black coat with a badge on.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 1319029369 or the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.