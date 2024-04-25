Man jailed for two years after robbery at Dewsbury mobile phone store
David Droma, aged 21 and of Pasture Road in Leeds, was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of the robbery which happened in December 2022.
Previously also sentenced for the crime were Gherman Pitigoi, aged 19 and of Bayswater Mount in Leeds – who was given a three year sentence in a youth detention facility last year after pleading guilty to robbery – and a 17-year-old Leeds male, who cannot be named for legal reasons – who was given a youth rehabilitation after pleading guilty to robbery last year.
Officers were called to the phone store at the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre just after 5.15pm on December 20, 2022.
One of the robbers had distracted and then pushed and threatened a staff member while the others ripped out and took away a tabletop with mobile devices inside.
The three young men were arrested in January 2023.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Holmes, of the Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “We welcome the conviction and jailing of Droma for his role in this serious robbery offence in which a staff member was threatened and high value goods were stolen.
“All three were identified following a range of enquires by the team and have now been brought to justice for their roles in what took place.
“We are aware of the damage such offences cause to business and retail crime of this nature is thoroughly investigated with every available line of investigation explored."