A man who stabbed and killed a mother who had "the kindest of hearts" in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, has been jailed for life after admitting her murder.

A man who stabbed and killed a mother who had "the kindest of hearts" in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, has been jailed for life after admitting her murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wahib Albaradan, 37, of Dearnley Street in Dewsbury, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years and six months at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 8) for the murder of his partner Salam Alshara, 27, in November 2023.

Albaradan had pleaded guilty to the murder offence at a previous hearing at the crown court on Monday, March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Albaradan had inflicted serious injuries with a knife on Salam in an incident at their home on Dearnley Street during the evening of Sunday, November 19.

Wahib Albaradan, 37, of Dearnley Street in Dewsbury, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years and six months at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 8) for the murder of his partner Salam Alshara, 27, in November 2023.

He then made off prior to the attendance of emergency services. Despite efforts by specially trained police, paramedics and a doctor attending the scene, she passed away before she could be taken to hospital.

A major investigation and manhunt was launched for Albaradan who was located and arrested in Dewsbury later that evening.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Guy Shackleton of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been an awful case in which a young woman lost her life in a dreadful attack in her family home. Despite swift medical attention the very serious injuries she sustained meant she could not be saved.

Salam Alshara was described to have the "kindest of hearts."

“A significant police investigation was swiftly launched by detectives and uniformed police officers. A large-scale search in Dewsbury led to officers locating Albaradan in the street in Dewsbury later that same evening.”

Salam and Albaradan had moved to Dewsbury in 2021 after arriving in the UK the year before, and were well known in the local community where they lived.

DCI Shackleton added: “Salam was a young woman who had come to the UK for a better life and was well regarded and respected by people who knew her from the new family life she was creating in Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Albaradan will now spend many years in custody for the savage injuries he inflicted on his partner in the place she should have felt most safe.

“Even though he has been punished we are conscious this will not fill the huge hole Salam’s loss has left in the hearts of her family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

In a tribute to her, Salam’s family said: “The loss of Salam has impacted greatly on us as a family, leaving us all traumatised. Salam was the youngest daughter in our family and had the kindest of hearts.

“The tragic loss of her life has now left her children without a mother and our family without a daughter and a sister. We hope that one day in the future we can all be reunited as a family.”