22 year-old Jordan Eastwood from Drighlington was sentenced to four years at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, December 9, after pleading guilty to two burglary offences in the Batley area.

They included an offence which took place overnight between Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8, in which Eastwood broke into a flat in the Birstall area and made off with the victim’s vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Holmes, of Kirklees CID, said: “Jordan Eastwood is a prolific offender and it is good news for communities in Kirklees that he has been given a prison sentence which will keep him off our streets for some time to come.

“Officers fully understand the concerns household burglary causes in communities and all reported offences are fully assessed for any investigative opportunities.

“We continue to urge anyone who has information about burglars operating in their area or witnesses suspicious behaviour on their streets to report it to their local NPT.

