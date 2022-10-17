Lee Jenkins was jailed for two years at Leeds Crown Court after admitting to a raft of store break-ins in Huddersfield.

The 47-year-old was convicted for a theft and six commercial burglaries in which thousands of pounds of stock were taken. They included a break in at a retailer on September 5 in which a brick was thrown through a window.

Jenkins, of Newsome, Huddersfield, was identified following enquiries by Kirklees Town Centre Team and Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team after the September 5 break-in.

Sgt Amanda Holroyd, of West Yorkshire Police, welcomed the sentencing adding Jenkins had been a prolific thief in Huddersfield responsible for the theft of stock valued at thousands of pounds.

“He was identified following thorough enquiries by Kirklees Town Centre team and colleagues at the Huddersfield NPT. It is welcome news for our retailers that he is now behind bars.