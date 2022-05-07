Man jailed after smashing his way into Dewsbury family's home

Ryan Dufton, 42, of Beckett Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday) after being arrested, charged and jailed within a few weeks of the burglary at a house also on Beckett Crescent.

Dufton forced his way into the house on March 29 and stole a TV and small amount of cash.

He was identified through police inquiries and arrested on April 7 before being charged to appear before court the next day.

Ryan Dufton

The 42-year-old had originally pleaded not guilty to the offence but then admitted it in court.

Detective Sergeant Andy Holmes, of Kirklees CID, said: “We welcome the custodial sentence given to Dufton.

“On this occasion he had tried to get away with stealing from a family on his own estate but was located following police inquiries.

“An overwhelming amount of evidence had been gathered against him and when presented with this in court, he changed his plea to guilty."

He added: “Kirklees Police fully realise the misery burglary can cause in communities and we do everything we can to investigate these offences and take people like Dufton off our streets.