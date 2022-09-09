News you can trust since 1858
Man hurt during brawl outside Batley hairdressers today

A man has been injured during a fight outside a Batley hair salon this afternoon (Friday)

By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:57 pm
Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who saw the brawl outside the hairdressers on Commercial Street.

Officers were called at about 3.32pm to a report of a group of Asian men fighting there.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and located a male who had suffered non-life-threatening facial injuries believed to have been caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing this evening and anyone who saw or has information about the incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, referencing crime number 13220498786.”

Anyone who has information about what happened or saw the fight can also pass details on online via West Yorkshire Police’s website, referencing the same crime number and using the live chat function.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or visiting their website.