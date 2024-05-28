Man from Kirklees charged with rape and assault
A Kirklees man has appeared before magistrates charged with rape and assault offences.
Martin Sales, 41, from Liversedge, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, May 27 charged with two offences of rape, an offence of section 18 assault and two theft offences.
The 41-year-old was remanded in custody to next appear before Leeds Crown Court.
He had been arrested in the Hereford area on May 24.
Enquiries into the offences remain on going by Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit.