Man from Kirklees charged with rape and assault

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th May 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 16:14 BST
Leeds Magistrates Court. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 17th January 2024.Leeds Magistrates Court. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 17th January 2024.
Leeds Magistrates Court. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 17th January 2024.
A Kirklees man has appeared before magistrates charged with rape and assault offences.

Martin Sales, 41, from Liversedge, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, May 27 charged with two offences of rape, an offence of section 18 assault and two theft offences.

The 41-year-old was remanded in custody to next appear before Leeds Crown Court.

He had been arrested in the Hereford area on May 24.

Enquiries into the offences remain on going by Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice