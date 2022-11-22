Man from Dewsbury charged following investigation by counter terrorism police
A 34-year-old man from Ravensthorpe has been charged with perverting the course of justice following an investigation into suspected malicious communications.
By James Carney
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 4:34pm
The man has been served with a summons following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into a call made to police in September 2021.
Khan has been bailed to next appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 20, 2022.
The Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) was set up in April 2007 and covers the area from South Yorkshire to Durham.