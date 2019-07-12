Man from Dewsbury and woman from Mirfield arrested over death crash are released

A man from Dewsbury and a woman from Mirfield arrested over a crash which killed a 12-year-old girl have been released under investigation.

Police had arrested the 23-year-old woman on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and the 28-year-old man on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The crash happened on the M61 in Lancashire on Saturday night and involved a Vauxhall Corsa and Nissan Qashqai.

Twelve-year-old Sana Patel from Blackburn, who was a passenger in the Qashqai, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash, which happened around a mile from junction eight for Chorley, is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1817 of July 6.