Man from Batley remains in custody as murder investigation continues

Norfolk Street, Batley

A man from Batley remains in custody as investigations continue into the death of a woman whose body was found at a house in the town on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is ongoing to formally identify the woman, while the 37-year-old man remains in custody today after he was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Following extensive enquiries in the Dewsbury area, detectives now believe initial information suggesting two other people had been seriously harmed was not accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened, but officers would like to reassure the local community that there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public at this time.

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250426256.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.