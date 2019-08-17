Man dragged and pushed as robber steals victim's money inside Batley bank

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery of a man inside a bank in Batley.

At around 11.55am on Wednesday August 14, the victim, a man in his 30s, was inside the Halifax bank in the town centre and withdrew money while inside the branch.

He was approached by the suspect who dragged and pushed him, before grabbing hold of his money and making off in the direction of Brunswick Street.

The suspect had already been in the bank queuing at one of the desks.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, who was wearing a black jacket, a black hat and grey bottoms.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who saw the male involved leaving the scene to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13190415056.