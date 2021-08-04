Man dies after suffering 'medical episode' at the wheel outside Ikea Leeds
A man has died after a crash at Birstall Retail Park.
Police were called to Holden Ing Way, Birstall, shortly before 7pm yesterday (Tuesday) following reports of a crash between a car and a van.
The Fiat Doblo and a Mitsubishi Colt crashed on a roundabout.
The 74-year-old driver of the Doblo later died.
It is believed he suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.
The driver of the van was not harmed.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We received an emergency call at 6.45pm yesterday to reports of a collision in the car park at Birstall Retail Park where a driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel.
"Two ambulances and a clinical supervisor were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary."
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman added: "Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage of the collision is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, reference 1362 of 3/8."