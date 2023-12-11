News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Man charged with rape and in court today after police seal off Cleckheaton cemetery

A man has been charged with rape after police taped off a cemetery in Cleckheaton.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old from Cleckheaton is accused of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Police were called to the grounds of Whitcliffe Cemetery on Whitcliffe Road at 7.24pm on Thursday, November 7 to reports that a 19-year-old had been the victim of a serious sexual offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13230676809, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice