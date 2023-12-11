Man charged with rape and in court today after police seal off Cleckheaton cemetery
The 26-year-old from Cleckheaton is accused of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.
Police were called to the grounds of Whitcliffe Cemetery on Whitcliffe Road at 7.24pm on Thursday, November 7 to reports that a 19-year-old had been the victim of a serious sexual offence.
Anyone who has information that might help with the police’s investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13230676809, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.