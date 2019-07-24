Man caught with £62,000 worth of stolen Mamas and Papas baby products at Yorkshire business centre

A crook was caught handling £62,000 worth of baby strollers and carry cots which had been stolen from the back of a lorry.

Anver Valli was caught red handed by police as he helped move dozens of boxes containing Mamas and Papas baby products.

Police found 62,000 worth of stolen Mamas and Papas baby products in unit at Healey Lane Business Centre

Leeds Crown Court heard police executed a search warrant at Batley Business Centre on September 7 last year.

They were then led to a unit at Healey Lane Business Centre.

Rupert Doswell, prosecuting, said police kept the unit under observation and saw a van pull up outside at 9.50pm

The vehicle was then driven away but was followed and stopped by officers.

Valli was searched and a large bunch of keys was found in his jacket pocket.

When asked who owned the keys he replied: "I'm not sure. This isn't my jacket."

An officer took the keys and and managed to unlock one of the business units.

Mr Doswell said 350 baby strollers and carry cots were recovered from the unit in Mamas and Papas boxes.

The items had been stolen during an overnight raid on a lorry which had been parked at Birch Services on the M62 on August 18.

Valli, who was out of prison on licence at the time, was arrested and told officers: "Well I'm off back to Armley.

"I'm on a six-year sentence. I was only doing him a favour. I'm screwed now."

During interview Valli claimed he had been asked by a man to unload the items to help him "out of a pickle."

Valli, of Scarborough Street, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.

Valli was out of prison on licence after being given a 12-year sentence for a serious drug offences.

Andrew Dallas, mitigating, said Valli realised he had been stupid to become involved in the offences.

The court heard Valli was involved in the running of Savile Stars cricket club in Dewsbury and helped to coach junior and senior players.

Club members provided character references in support of Valli.

Valli was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 20-day thinking skills programme