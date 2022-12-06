The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) would like to speak to anyone who has information about an incident at a house on Pyenot Hall Lane in Cleckheaton on Sunday December 4.

Officers have made an arrest and are continuing enquiries in relation to the incident which took place at about 3.30pm.

It occurred after a group of males in dark clothing and balaclavas approached the property and made threats.

Occupants then heard a loud bang before the group dispersed.

Police attended and found damage to the front door consistent with the discharge of a firearm.

No-one was hurt and enquires have been ongoing at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was arrested is in police custody.

DCI Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “While no-one was injured on this occasion, any discharge of an weapon can clearly have very serious consequences.

