A man has been arrested after a fight broke out at Mirfield petrol station in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Kirklees CID is appealing for information following the brawl which took place between a group of men at the Shell service station, on Leeds Road, at about 4am today.

A police spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray after treatment to minor head injuries.

“Anyone who can assist police enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250504281.”

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.