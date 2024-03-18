Man arrested after dog attack in Dewsbury

A man has been arrested following a dog attack in Dewsbury on Saturday evening.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:02 GMT
Police were called to Thornton Street in the town at around 6.03pm on Saturday (March 16) to a report that a dog was attacking a man.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to hospital where it has been confirmed that his injuries are “not life threatening or life changing.”

A 63-year-old man has been arrested and released on conditional bail in connection with this incident.

The dog, which is an Alsatian-type breed, has been seized by police.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken to the police is asked to contact Kirklees District CID by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240145535.