A man has been arrested following a dog attack in Dewsbury on Saturday evening.

Police were called to Thornton Street in the town at around 6.03pm on Saturday (March 16) to a report that a dog was attacking a man.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to hospital where it has been confirmed that his injuries are “not life threatening or life changing.”

A 63-year-old man has been arrested and released on conditional bail in connection with this incident.

The dog, which is an Alsatian-type breed, has been seized by police.