Machete, hammer, knife and drugs seized after police stop speeding vehicle in Batley

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Operation Jemlock team said three people inside the vehicle tried to flee when it was stopped by police.
Two were quickly detained.
A machete, knife, hammer and a large quantity of Class A and B drugs were found when police searched the vehicle, and the pair were arrested.
Operation Jemlock was launched in 2019 to combat serious violence and knife crime in West Yorkshire.
It involves officers patrolling high priority areas to provide a reassuring, highly visible presence within those communities and the required enforcement when required.