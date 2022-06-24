Machete, hammer, knife and drugs seized after police stop speeding vehicle in Batley

Weapons - including a machete - and haul of drugs were found by police when they stopped a speeding vehicle in Batley last night.

By sarah fitton
Friday, 24th June 2022, 5:00 pm

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Operation Jemlock team said three people inside the vehicle tried to flee when it was stopped by police.

Two were quickly detained.

A machete, knife, hammer and a large quantity of Class A and B drugs were found when police searched the vehicle, and the pair were arrested.

Operation Jemlock was launched in 2019 to combat serious violence and knife crime in West Yorkshire.

It involves officers patrolling high priority areas to provide a reassuring, highly visible presence within those communities and the required enforcement when required.