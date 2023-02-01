M1 lorry crash: Police appeal for witnesses after driver's death near Wakefield
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the southbound M1 to come forward following the death of a lorry driver.
The motorway was closed in both directions for a number of hours yesterday (Tuesday January 31) after the collision near the Wakefield junction 39 at around 10am.
Police say the HGV was travelling in the first lane of the motorway when it slowed down before colliding with the nearside barrier before veering across all southbound lanes and coming to a stop at the central reservation.
The air ambulance was called to the scene but the lorry’s driver, a man in his 60s, was sadly confirmed to have died.
It has now been established that two other large goods vehicles at the scene were not involved in the collision.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam footage to contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230059087.”