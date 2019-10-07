Lives put at risk as 12-year-old makes hoax call claiming teen had collapsed in Heckmondwike

A 12-year-old boy made a hoax call to the emergency services with Batley and Spen police teams warning that instances like this are putting lives at risk.

The emergency services were dispatched to reports of a teenage male that had collapsed and stopped breathing in the Heckmondwike area yesterday afternoon. (Sunday)

Officers and staff from Yorkshire Ambulance service attended as an emergency, at approximately 2.45pm after the ambulance service received a 999 call.

Following a search of the area and enquiries locally it is believed the call was a hoax.

A spokesperson for the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Teams said: "This call diverted units away from potentially serious/life threatening calls.

"As part of our enquiries we have identified the name of a 12-year-old male, who can expect a visit over the next few days.

"It is an offence to make hoax calls to emergency services and anybody caught doing so can expect to be dealt with.

"Please think before making calls of this nature, it could quiet simply put a life at risk."