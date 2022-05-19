Liversedge pensioner jailed for 14 years for sex offences against under-age girl

Peter Ward, 72, from Liversedge, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday, May 19) after pleading guilty to non-recent sexual offences committed in the Kirklees area.

He was jailed for 14 years and two months and was also subject to an extended licence for one year.

Ward was sentenced for offences of indecent assault and indecency with a child, which he pleaded guilty to in a court hearing on March 24.

Peter Ward

The offences were committed against an under-age female in the 1970s and 1980s

They were reported to police in 2018, initiating detailed enquiries by safeguarding detectives.

Ward will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Suzanne Clark, of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Team, said: “Ward committed awful offences against his young female victim and I want to praise her courage in coming forward and helping us put this man behind bars.

“I hope this sentence gives other victims the confidence to come forward and shows that it is never too late to report such offences to police.

“Specially trained officers will always listen and fully investigate any reports made.