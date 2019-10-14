Liversedge man jailed for "depraved" indecent assaults

A man from Liversedge has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for a series of indecent assaults.

David Port, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child.

The offences occurred between 1990 and 1999 when Mr Port had been babysitting for the four victims. It is understood the crimes took place in the Batley and Liversedge areas.

On October 11, Mr Port was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to six years and five months, with a recommendation that he serves five years in custody.

Detective Constable Yvonne Brear of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit said: “This considerable sentence really represents the seriousness of Port’s offences, many of which occurred over a sustained period of time.

“Port took advantage of his victims, particularly due to their vulnerability and this investigation uncovered the scale and nature of his offending.

“The recent outcome at Leeds Crown Court means that he will now serve time behind bars for these depraved activities and away from the potential to cause further harm to others.

“Kirklees has a dedicated child safeguarding unit with specialist trained officers committed to supporting victims and we hope this conviction will encourage other victims of child sexual abuse to come forward to the police.”