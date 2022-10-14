The suspects were identified following public appeals using CCTV images as part of Operation Branchwood, an investigation led by detectives from Leeds District CID into incidents around the match at Elland Road on February 20 and were mainly dealt with for the offence of throwing a missile under The Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Flares and smoke bombs were set off and other missiles, such as coins, were thrown onto the pitch and towards opposing fans during the game.

The 37-year-old Gomersal man was charged with throwing a flare during the game after he was identified by officers carrying out enquiries at the Leeds v Tottenham the following weekend.

He received a fine and a four-year Football Banning Order.

A 21-year-old man from Leeds was charged with common assault and a throwing offence in relation to throwing a vape that struck Manchester United player Anthony Elanga on the head during the game.

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on September 16 and was fined £400 with £85 prosecution costs and victim surcharge. He was also given a five-year Football Banning Order and a lifetime ban from Elland Road.

Three other men - two aged 22 and 27 from Leeds and a 29-year-old man from Cumbria - admitted missile throwing offences and were given conditional cautions, which included a requirement to take part in rehabilitation to discuss their behaviour. A 32-year-old man from Leeds received a community resolution for a throwing offence.

All received lifetime bans from Leeds United which permanently exclude them from the Elland Road stadium.

No formal action was taken against a 20-year-old man from Staffordshire, who was identified from the CCTV appeal, due to evidential difficulties.

Detectives are continuing to investigate disorder involving supporters from both sides at the Stick or Twist pub in the city centre before the game.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Superintendent Andy Cass said: “Although there is a very long-established rivalry between these two clubs, there can be absolutely no excuse for the behaviour that we saw from a minority of supporters from both sides at this fixture.

“We worked closely with Leeds United from the outset to identify as many as possible of those involved in incidents during the game to ensure that they were held accountable for their actions.

“The club has supported those outcomes with lifetime bans which clearly illustrates the tough stance they take against those who cause trouble at matches.

“We are committed to working in partnership with Leeds United to ensure a safe matchday environment, and those who commit offences or involve themselves in anti-social behaviour should be in no doubt that they will face the consequences.

“We know that the vast majority of genuine fans, who show their support for their clubs passionately but within the law, will support our efforts to root out those whose behaviour damages the game.”