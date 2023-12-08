Leeds United fan from Mirfield gets three-year banning order after sick chant about Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala
Harry Keyes, aged 22 and of Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, was arrested at Elland Road stadium on August 6 this year after police evidence gatherers saw him making aeroplane gestures.
It was during Leeds United’s match against Cardiff City and police said they believed Keyes’s gestures were in reference to the death of Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash in 2019.
He was charged with a Section 5 public order offence.
He pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Friday) where he was fined £107 with £85 prosecution costs and £43 victim surcharge.
An application for a three-year football banning order was also approved.
Chief Inspector Pete Hall, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “Directing chants, comments or gestures that refer to tragic incidents at rival fans is highly offensive and can cause genuine distress to those affected by those incidents.
“It has absolutely no place in football, and people going to games should be in no doubt about how seriously the authorities and the clubs will treat any such incidents.
“We know that the majority of fans don’t want to see this type of behaviour and want to see firm action against those who engage in it.
“We will be continuing to work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to investigate any offences and respond appropriately, including seeking football banning orders against those involved.”