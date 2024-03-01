Leeds Crown Court results: Mirfield man jailed after defrauding four women out of around £80,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peter Gray, 35 and of Calder View, appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (February 29) where he was sentenced to 56 months in prison for four counts of fraud by false representation.
He was also made the subject of restraining orders in relation to the victims.
The charges related to Gray making fraudulent loan applications in the names of the women.
Collectively he defrauded the victims to the value of approximately £80k.
Detective Constable Jess Hird, of Kirklees District CID, said: “Gray has committed offences against a number of victims for his own personal financial gain.
“Gray is now rightly behind bars for the offences he has committed.
“I would urge anyone who believes that their details have been used fraudulently to report it. We can, and will, take action against fraudsters such as Gray.”
West Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101.