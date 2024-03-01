News you can trust since 1858
Leeds Crown Court results: Mirfield man jailed after defrauding four women out of around £80,000

A Mirfield man has been jailed after admitting defrauding four women.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:16 GMT
Peter Gray, 35 and of Calder View, appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (February 29) where he was sentenced to 56 months in prison for four counts of fraud by false representation.

He was also made the subject of restraining orders in relation to the victims.

The charges related to Gray making fraudulent loan applications in the names of the women.

Peter Gray from MirfieldPeter Gray from Mirfield
Collectively he defrauded the victims to the value of approximately £80k.

Detective Constable Jess Hird, of Kirklees District CID, said: “Gray has committed offences against a number of victims for his own personal financial gain.

“Gray is now rightly behind bars for the offences he has committed.

“I would urge anyone who believes that their details have been used fraudulently to report it. We can, and will, take action against fraudsters such as Gray.”

West Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101.