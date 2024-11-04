A Cleckheaton man has been jailed for life after a “sustained and vicious” sex attack in a cemetery.

Adam Martin, 26, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Friday for rape, sexual assault and other offences which took place in Whitcliffe Cemetery in Clekcheaton during the early evening of December 7, 2023.

He was jailed for two counts of rape as well as attempted rape, three other sexual offences, Section 47 assault, threats to kill and two offences of intentional strangulation.

He will have to serve a minimum term of 13 years and nine months.

The court heard Martin had spotted and then followed his victim walking home from the bus station.

He followed and then dragged the victim into Whitcliffe Cemetery where the serious sexual attack then took place.

Officers arrested Martin within hours of the victim reporting what had happened and later charged him for a first appearance before magistrates on December 11.

Detective Inspector Jodie Hayes, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Adam Martin committed a shocking attack against a lone victim, and we welcome his sentencing at court.

“He identified and followed his victim before committing a sustained and vicious attack.

"There is no doubt whatsoever that he is a highly dangerous sexual offender who has acted in the most predatory way.

“Reports of sexual offences are treated incredibly seriously by West Yorkshire Police and victims are encouraged to come forward and report incidents."

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can contact police via 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.